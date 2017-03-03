44News | Evansville, IN

Purple Aces Baseball Begins on Campus Beer Sales Today

March 3rd, 2017 Indiana

For the very first time, University of Evansville Athletics will serve beer to fans on campus.  The school plans to begin beer sales this afternoon, when the Purple Aces Baseball team opens up their home schedule at Braun Stadium against Milwaukee.  The sales will take place through the concession stand area.  The plan by the the University, is to draw in more fans to campus based sporting events.   First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 3:00pm.

 

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

