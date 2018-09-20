Home Indiana Purdue’s Food Science Department Introduces New Beer September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Fans of Purdue and beer can come together and celebrate the new Boiler Black Beer.

This will be the second Purdue-branded beer to come from the partnership between Purdue’s food science department and People’s Brewing Co. Boiler Gold, a light, golden ale, was introduced last year.

Boiler Black launches this weekend in celebration of Homecoming and the beginning of the Giant Leaps Sesquicentennial Campaign. The year will highlight Purdue’s remarkable history of 150 years of giant leaps, while focusing on what giant leaps the university can take to address the world’s problems.

The Department of Food Science at Purdue has launched a major effort to prepare graduates to enter fermentation industries in Indiana, whether that’s brewing, winemaking, foods, pharmaceuticals or biofuels.

“We want to increase our enrollment in food science because we have 100 percent employment among graduates. Fermentation and biotechnology play an ever-increasing role in the state’s business sector so graduates from our program will continue to enjoy a 100 percent employment rate while also growing Indiana’s economy,” says Brian Farkas, Food Science Department Head.

A portion of proceeds from Boiler Gold, and now Boiler Black, will be funneled back into the fermentation program to provide scholarships and acquire supplies and equipment.

Comments

comments