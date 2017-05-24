Home Indiana Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan to Leave Purdue to Pursue NBA Career May 24th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Caleb Swanigan will leave Purdue and hire an agent heading into this year’s NBA Draft.

The All-American posted the following statement on Twitter:

“Never thought I’d be sad to say that I am going to chase my reality in the NBA. Y’all got my love forever. #boilerup”

As a sophomore this past season, Swanigan helped Purdue to a Big Ten regular season title. He also averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 53 percent from the floor and just under 45 percent from three-point range.

Swanigan came to Purdue as a McDonald’s All-American in 2015. He won two gold medals with USA Basketball before enrolling in college.

