Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan to Leave Purdue to Pursue NBA Career
Caleb Swanigan will leave Purdue and hire an agent heading into this year’s NBA Draft.
The All-American posted the following statement on Twitter:
“Never thought I’d be sad to say that I am going to chase my reality in the NBA. Y’all got my love forever. #boilerup”
As a sophomore this past season, Swanigan helped Purdue to a Big Ten regular season title. He also averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He also shot 53 percent from the floor and just under 45 percent from three-point range.
Swanigan came to Purdue as a McDonald’s All-American in 2015. He won two gold medals with USA Basketball before enrolling in college.