Purdue University Will Not Raise Tuition for Next School Year

Purdue University students will not see a rise in their tuition next year. The board of trustees approved a budget plan to freeze the rate for the 6th consecutive year.

The board also agreed to decrease the fitness and wellness fee by $10.00.

In-state students will pay a base rate of less than $10,000 per year.

Officials say applications for the upcoming academic year are up 7% from years past.

The incoming class is expected to be the largest since 2008.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



