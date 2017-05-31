Purdue University Will Not Raise Tuition for Next School Year
Purdue University students will not see a rise in their tuition next year. The board of trustees approved a budget plan to freeze the rate for the 6th consecutive year.
The board also agreed to decrease the fitness and wellness fee by $10.00.
In-state students will pay a base rate of less than $10,000 per year.
Officials say applications for the upcoming academic year are up 7% from years past.
The incoming class is expected to be the largest since 2008.