Purdue University Student Found Dead in Dorm Room

A Purdue University student is found dead in a university residence hall, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

Purdue fire department officials were conducting a fire drill at Hillenbrand Hall when they discovered one of the rooms was locked. When they got inside, they found a male student, who they thought had passed out. But when paramedics arrived, they discovered he had passed away.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday, and officials say suicide and foul play have both been ruled out.

Authorities are still investigating what happened. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

