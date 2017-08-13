Home Indiana Purdue University Gains Approval for Online School August 13th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education gives Purdue University the OK to launch a new online school. The online school would stem from Purdue’s recent acquisition of for-profit Kaplan University.

It’s being referred to as “New-U” until an official name is chosen. The next step the school will need to take is to get permission from the U.S. Department of Education and the Higher Learning Commission.

If both groups approve, the school could be up and running by early next year.

Comments

comments