Home Indiana Purdue University Extends Tuition Freeze into 7th Year April 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Purdue University plans to extend a tuition freeze it imposed in 2013 for the 7th year. Purdue president Mitch Daniels says the school intends to keep tuition levels constant through the 2019-20 academic year.

That means students at the West Lafayette Campus will continue paying nearly the same in tuition and fees as students did in 2012-13.

Tuition and fees at the campus are about $10,000 for Indiana residents, 29,000 for nonresidents and 31,000 for international students.

Purdue says the tuition freeze is helping reduce student debt.

The school says a record 59 percent of Purdue’s West Lafayette undergraduates graduated debt free last school year.

Comments

comments