Purdue University Extends Tuition Freeze into 7th Year
Purdue University plans to extend a tuition freeze it imposed in 2013 for the 7th year. Purdue president Mitch Daniels says the school intends to keep tuition levels constant through the 2019-20 academic year.
That means students at the West Lafayette Campus will continue paying nearly the same in tuition and fees as students did in 2012-13.
Tuition and fees at the campus are about $10,000 for Indiana residents, 29,000 for nonresidents and 31,000 for international students.
Purdue says the tuition freeze is helping reduce student debt.
The school says a record 59 percent of Purdue’s West Lafayette undergraduates graduated debt free last school year.