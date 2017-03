Costs for Purdue University tuition, room, and board will continue to be held at 2012 levels next year.



Indiana residents will be expected to pay about $10,000, while out-of-state students will pay nearly $29,000 in tuition alone.

International students will pay about $31,000.

Purdue University says by freezing tuition rates, students are borrowing almost 30 percent less since 2012.

