Purdue Ranked 5th Best Public University In U.S. September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Purdue is ranked the fifth best public university in the united states. Those rankings, released by The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education, focuses on performance indicators for student success and learning. Forty percent of the overall score is based on student outcomes, 30% from resources, 20% from engagement with students, and 10% from the learning environment.

These rankings include a list of more than 1,000 institutions in the nation.

Purdue is fifth in the U.S. for public university’s and 43rd overall nationally.

UCLA, University of Michigan, University of North Carolina, and University of California, Berkeley, rank ahead of Purdue.

