Purdue Proposed School Draws Criticism from Faculty Members

Proposed School Draws Criticism from Faculty Members September 13th, 2017

Purdue University’s plans for a new online school are drawing criticism from some faculty members. The proposed school, called NewU, would emerge from Purdue’s purchase of for profit Kaplan University.

Some Purdue faculty members say they’re worried about the reputation of Kaplan University and parent company Kaplan Higher Education. Both entities face investigations and lawsuits in multiple states targeting their hiring and recruitment practices.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education unanimously voted in August to allow the university to acquire Kaplan and launch NewU. The school now needs approval from the U.S. Department of Education and the higher learning commission.

