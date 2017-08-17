Purdue Needs Help Recording Animals During Eclipse

If you see some strange animal behavior during the eclipse, Purdue University hopes you will record it for them. Nobody is quite sure how animals will react during the day of darkness but Purdue scientist hope to study the rare event.

Scientist believe that light patterns effect how wild and even domestic animals act, so when it gets dark randomly during the middle of the day, animals could be spooked.

If you are able to record some bizarre or not so bizarre behavior, Purdue hopes you can send that info. They will be on the look out for strange animal behavior at the Mesker Park Zoo. The lemurs which are usually nocturnal animals may become more active.

For more information on how to become a citizen scientist for Purdue, visit here.



