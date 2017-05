Home Indiana Purdue Incoming Class Largest and Most Diverse In Years May 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Purdue University expects the 2017 incoming class to be its largest and most diverse class in years.

The class of 2016 set a record for underrepresented minorities according to the vice provost for enrollment management, Pam Horne. This year’s class is on track to exceed that by a large margin, she added.

With higher ACT scores and grade-point averages than any previous year, Horne expects the academic profile to advance and set records.

