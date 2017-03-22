Purdue Graduates Develop ‘Smart’ Hands-Free Crutch Alternative

People with leg injuries could soon be saying goodbye to traditional crutches. Some Purdue University graduates developed a hands-free alternative that’s designed to be more comfortable and potentially more effective. It could provide ergonomic and natural movement and transit real-time recovery data to physicians.

The device, named the Clutch Crutch, attaches to the user’s upper thigh and straps around the foot and ankle to provide hands-free support. This device could be used for injuries like a sprained or broken ankle, an Achilles tear, fractured or broken tibia or fractured or broken foot.

The co-inventors include graduates of Purdue’s School of Mechanical Engineering Nikko Sadural, Brett Adams, Andrew Fan, Jeffrey Cargill, Sameer Saiya and Junyan Lim.

Adams said, “The Clutch Crutch provides great ergonomic and natural movement while keeping pressure away from the injured part of the leg. It also allows the user to retain upper leg strength and knee joint movement. The device is adjustable for different heights and has a gas spring that absorbs shock so there is no immediate force on the leg. These features combined provide a more effective gait for the user.”

The Clutch Crutch also has foam cushioning under the quad and foot holder to help with comfort, and it’s designed to be used on different terrain. It also became a ‘smart’ device with the addition of sensors and an app.

The team is seeking partnerships or licensees to develop an updated prototype.

