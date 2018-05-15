Purdue Foundry Awards $80K to Evansville Company

An Evansville company is one of several startups getting a helping hand from Purdue University. Heliponix is getting an $80,000 cut from the Elevate Purdue Foundry fund.

It’s a partnership between Elevate Ventures and the Purdue Foundry an entrepreneurship and commercialization accelerator. The money will go toward things like market research, product development, and prototype creation. Elevate Purdue Foundry Fund invests more than $500,000 to 11 startups to help advance companies.

Heliponix was one of those companies awarded.

The startups were selected by the Elevate Purdue Foundry Fund’s Investment Committee.

