Home Indiana Purdue Center Haas Out for Rest of NCAA Tourney March 16th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Indiana, Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers will be without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award finalist Isaac Haas after he fell on his elbow in the second half of the team’s opening round game.

Haas remained in the game, but an X-ray after the contest revealed a fracture in his right elbow, according to head coach Matt Painter.

His season is over after posting 14.7 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Purdue defeated Cal State Fullerton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 74-48 and will play the winner of Butler/Arkansas in the next round.

Comments

comments