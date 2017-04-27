Purdue to Acquire Kaplan University

Purdue University will acquire Kaplan University to expand access to higher education. This initiative is meant to address the need for post-secondary education for working adults, and the explosive growth of online technologites as a means of delivering education to students of all types.

To launch the new university, Purdue will acquire Kaplan University and its institutional operations and assets, including its 15 campuses and learning centers, 32,000 students, 3,000 employees, and decades of experience in distance education.

All existing Kaplan University students and faculty will transition to the new school, which will use the Purdue name in some fashion, yet to be determined.

The new university will begin operations, pending approval from the U.S. Department of Education.

For more information, visit Purdue University.

