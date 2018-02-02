Home Illinois Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks Of Winter February 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

For those wanting the winter to come to a close might be disappointed by Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Friday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Around 7:18 a.m., the groundhog emerged from his lair to the cheers of thousands in the crowd, but quickly turned to groans after the animal’s weather forecast. This come amid a winter that has brought record-breaking freezing temperatures across the U.S. along with a powerful winter storm known as a “bomb cyclone”.

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, February 2nd, expect six more weeks of winter, but if not, expect spring-like temperatures. Last year, Punxsutawney Phil “predicted” six more weeks of winter.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

This tradition dates back further than that. February 2nd is Candlemas – a Christian holiday with pre-Christian roots. Candlemas marks Mary’s ritual purification, 40 days after the birth of Jesus. It was once the festival of light. The Celts called it “Imbolc” – the midpoint between winter and spring.

The Germans believed if a badger came out of hibernation in foul weather, spring was on its way, and if it were sunny, he’d scurry back to his burrow, because winter wasn’t done.

When German colonists arrive, there were no badgers in the East, so they drafted the groundhog to do the prognosticating.

In the 1880s a western Pennsylvania newspaper editor hatched the Groundhog Day idea, sold town fathers on it, and the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club — and the holiday — were born.

Comments

comments