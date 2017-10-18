Home Indiana Evansville Pumpkin Patch Set Up Along Vann Avenue In Evansville October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

It’s a different kind of pumpkin patch set up along Vann Avenue in the parking lot of Christ The King Church.

The pumpkins were brought in as a fundraiser from Arizona with all the proceeds will go to local organizations.

All different sized pumpkins and gourds are available from 50 cents and $50.

The pumpkin patch was organized by the local Knights of Columbus.

The money collected will go to backpacks for kids, Special Olympics, Marian Education Outreach, and Gibault Children’s Hospital.

Volunteer Tom Hardin said, “In this time, you know, people just need help. And we just want to do what we can to help our brethren with their spiritual needs or with their financial needs.”

The pumpkin patch is open through October 31st, and open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Comments

comments