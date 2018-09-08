Pulled Over For Failing To Use Their Turn Signal, Arrested On Drug Charges

Failing to use their turn signal, lands two people in The Gibson County Jail on drug charges.

On September 8th, around 12 in the morning, Sergeant Bruce Vanoven noticed a White 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis for failing to signal a turn onto US 41 from County Road 1250 South. Sgt. Bruce Vanoven and Haubstadt Officer Kevin Cox pulled over 18 year old, Hunter Young and 19 year old, Abby Ubelhor. During the traffic stop the officers detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. At that point, they did a roadside investigation resulting in both Young and Ubelhor being taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

Ms. Abby Ubelhor was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Minor Consumption. While Mr. Hunter Young was charged with Possession of Paraphernalia and was issued a citation for Driving While Suspended Prior and Failure to Signal.

