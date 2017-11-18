Home Indiana Evansville Puff ‘N’ Stuff Deals With More Than $7K Loss From Burglary November 18th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

Puff ‘N’ Stuff vapor store on East Morgan Avenue is enduring some financial loss following a burglary. Over 7 thousand dollars of merchandise was stolen in a matter of seconds before police came to the scene. The store manager and an employee spoke about their unfortunate early morning wake up call.

Manager Arthur Cuevas says, “My whole front floor was completely covered in big chunks of the shattered glass from the front door.” Shortly after receiving a call from an alarm company, Cuevas saw his store left in disarray.

Police arrived to the scene just fleeting moments after the three suspects fled the scene. Repairs will take about a week and a half to fix for the store.

Anyone with more information pertaining to the burglary should contact Evansville Police.

Comments

comments