Puerto Rican Families in Evansville Seek Relief

Since the tragic devastation from Hurricane Maria, many Puerto Rican families have been experiencing the toll of the aftermath. In Evansville, various organizations including HOLA and the Latino Chamber Alliance are joining forces to spread awareness around the area. Cindy Borrero of Evansville says she grew up in Puerto Rico and still has family living on the island. For weeks, Cindy has been working on getting a generator for her grandparents. They still have limited food and no running water. She says, “I feel like we need to remember that in Puerto Rico, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done on the island. A lot of people are suffering and a lot of people are dying. We have an entire island full of U.S. citizens that have no food or water.”

HOLA has plans to host a 5k walk to help with the relief effort. It is set for November 19th at Wesselman Park. HOLA members hope to see a lot people there supporting those in need.

Comments

comments