Puddle of Mudd to Headline Muddfest 2019 in Owensboro
The city of Owensboro has announced it will be hosting a few hard rocking acts for Muddfest 2019 presented by X-Fest.
Puddle of Mudd will headline the electric show at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday, April 27th at 7:00PM.
The band, who have sold over seven million albums to date, are most known for their hits, including “Control” and “She Hates Me” off of their triple-platinum album “Come Clean.”
Supporting acts will include Saliva, Trapt, Saving Avel, and Tantric.
Ticket information can be seen below:
- VIP Floor Tickets: $60
- General Admission Floor Tickets: $40
- Reserved Chair Back Seating Tickets: $35
- General Admission Bleacher Seating Tickets: $25
Tickets for Muddfest 2019 presented by X-Fest will go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10:00AM and can be purchased by clicking here.