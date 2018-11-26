Home Kentucky Puddle of Mudd to Headline Muddfest 2019 in Owensboro November 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The city of Owensboro has announced it will be hosting a few hard rocking acts for Muddfest 2019 presented by X-Fest.

Puddle of Mudd will headline the electric show at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Saturday, April 27th at 7:00PM.

The band, who have sold over seven million albums to date, are most known for their hits, including “Control” and “She Hates Me” off of their triple-platinum album “Come Clean.”

Supporting acts will include Saliva, Trapt, Saving Avel, and Tantric.

Ticket information can be seen below:

VIP Floor Tickets: $60

General Admission Floor Tickets: $40

Reserved Chair Back Seating Tickets: $35

General Admission Bleacher Seating Tickets: $25

Tickets for Muddfest 2019 presented by X-Fest will go on sale Friday, November 30 at 10:00AM and can be purchased by clicking here.

