Home Indiana Evansville Public Project Updates Discussed at Traveling City Hall Meeting November 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Upcoming public projects were the main focus of Wednesday night’s edition of the Traveling City Hall. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was there along with other city departments.

City Engineer Brent Schmitt gave an update on projects along North Main Street and near the downtown medical school campus.

He also shared plans for road projects starting next summer on Weinbach and Covert Avenues along with the roundabout coming to Haynie’s Corner.

Officials say the projects are all part of a new era of growth for Evansville.

Schmitt says, “We always take people’s concerns and comments you know seriously and we’ll look into those comments and concerns and we’ll continue to move forward with the approval process for the process.”

After the meeting folks got a chance to share their concerns one on one with the Vanderburgh County Department heads.

