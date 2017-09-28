Home Kentucky Public Meeting Will Be Held To Discuss Progress Of New Spottsville Bridge September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A public meeting will be held to discuss the new U.S. 60 Green River Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will hold the meeting at Spottsville Elementary on Thursday, October 19th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be displays and renderings to update the public on the design process. KYTC is looking for the public’s input to help provide guidance for the project.

Engineers are looking to talk to property owners along the bridge construction corridor, which is just downstream from the existing bridge. They will also have a brief presentation at this meeting.

Anyone with disabilities that requires accommodation to attend the meeting can call KYTC District 2 at 270-824-7080 for assistance.

Comments

comments