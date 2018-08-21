Home Indiana Public Meeting to Discuss Contamination Levels Near GE Plant August 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Tuesday night a public meeting is scheduled to address community concerns of underground contamination from GE’s shuttered Tell City plant.

Earlier this month, more than 20 neighbors discussed the issue after receiving a letter from GE about traces of a chemical known as trichloroethylene or TEC in the soil and groundwater.

Council members previously voted to contract with an environmental consultant to help them interpret the scope and seriousness of the contamination.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Schergens Center.

