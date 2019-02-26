Public Meeting Set for Phase 1 of Walnut Street Improvement Project

The City of Evansville and the project design team will be hosting a public meeting for Phase 1 of the Walnut Street Improvement Project.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12th, at C.K. Newsome Center in Evansville and will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Project representatives will be available to address questions at display stations.

The Walnut Street Improvement is a 3.1-mile road diet project from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Vann Avenue, which involves reducing the number of travel lanes from four to three.

The project includes the rehabilitation of the pavement, curb and gutter, and south sidewalk, along with the replacement of the north sidewalk with a multi-use trail.

Phase 1 of the project is set to start in 2020 and subsequent phases to follow.

Click here for more information.

