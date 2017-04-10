Public Meeting Set for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Study

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will hold two public meetings for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing study next week. The public meetings are set for Tuesday, April 18th at 5 p.m. at the Henderson Community College and Thursday, April 20th at 5 p.m. at Cedar Hall Community School.

These meetings are designed to educate and solicit feedback from residents about the study for alternatives for a modern Ohio River crossing between Henderson and Evansville.

This study will include:

– Analysis of a range of reasonable alternatives

– Public involvement, including opportunities for participation and comments

– Coordination and consultation with local, state and federal agencies

– Assessment of impacts to natural and human environments

– Consideration of appropriate ways to reduce project impacts

At these meetings, people will be able to ask questions and make comments. Copies of open house materials will be available Tuesday, April 18th at I-69 Ohio River Crossing along with the project offices at 320 Eagle Crest Drive Suite C in Evansville and 1970 Barrett Ct. Suite 100 in Henderson.

At these meetings, there will be opportunities for questions and comments from the public. Participation is welcomed and encouraged. Written comments about this project should be sent to the aforementioned addresses or emailed to info@I69OhioRiverCrossing.com.

Comments

