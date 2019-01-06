Home Indiana Evansville Public Invited to Weigh in on Alternatives for Proposed I-69 Ohio River Crossing January 6th, 2019 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky

Indiana and Kentucky Department of Transportation officials will host a pair of public meetings this week to discuss preferred alternatives for the proposed I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

The first will be on Monday, January 7, 2018 at the Henderson Community College. The second will be Tuesday, January 8, 2018 at The Old National Events Plaza. Both meetings are set from 5 until 8 P.M. One lifelong resident of Henderson, KY says he will be interested in hearing what happens during those meetings.

Clem Brown, says, “I’ve got some kind of connection with the bridges because my dad helped build the one back in the mid-sixties, but anyway, I just think the Henderson strip needs it.” He continued on saying, “I think it will be good for the area, hopefully it will come sooner rather than later.”

Although he will not be able to attend the meetings, Brown says he ha spoken to elected officials in Henderson at the proposed location. Those wanting to speak will be given 3 minutes to make any public remarks.



