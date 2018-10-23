Public Invited to Mickey’s Kingdom’s Official Opening

The playscape that has changed the view of the riverfront in downtown Evansville is set to open this weekend.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke invites the public to a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Mickey’s Kingdom on October 27th at 9:30AM.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be among the dignitaries attending the dedication. The ceremony will feature special recognitions for the playground founders, volunteers and corporate sponsors who worked diligently over the past several years to create the all-inclusive play structure. The ceremony will be capped off with area children cutting a ribbon officially opening Mickey’s Kingdom.

Mickey’s Kingdom is approximately 20,000 square feet and features a Liberty Swing and Ability Whirl (a merry-go-round with full accessibility), seating, restrooms and an observation tower with a view overlooking the Ohio River and Downtown Evansville. A CommuniTree will provide Wi–Fi access for mobile devices. Fencing and video cameras have been incorporated into the design to enhance safety.

The playscape has an estimated value of over $1.8 million, including donated labor, in-kind donations (food, water, T-shirts, etc.) and more than $1 million in private cash donations and brick sales. No taxpayer dollars were used for the construction. The new play structure is a replacement for Kids Kingdom playground located nearby on Waterworks Road. Kids Kingdom will be removed to make way for federally mandated improvements at the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility.

Comments

comments