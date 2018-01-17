Home Indiana Public Input Sought for Hazleton House Fire January 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal are asking for the public’s help in finding who’s responsible for a house fire in Hazleton. It happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, January 7th at 112 East First Street in Hazleton.

Multiple fire departments responded to the home and found the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters say the home was empty at the time of the fire.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Comments

comments