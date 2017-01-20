Home Indiana Public Input Needed for SR 66 Construction Project January 20th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Department of Transportation officials want the public to be part of the conversation on a construction project planned for State Road 66 in Spencer County.

The project will run from near US 231 to State Road 70 and through the town of Grandview. INDOT crews will fix the pavement and also perform preventative maintenance.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Grandview civic building on Main Street.

A formal presentation starts at 6 PM and INDOT reps will be there to answer any questions.

