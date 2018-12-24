Home Indiana Public Input Needed for Santa Claus Comprehensive Plan December 24th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Town of Santa Claus is looking for input on an updated comprehensive plan. A survey to gather information is available now for all town residents to access online.

A paper version can be found on the town’s website or you can pick up a copy at the Town Hall, the Christmas Lake Village Office or the Community Center.

The plan is a guide for future decision making and it’s required for the town to secure certain federal grants.

Input can be submitted through New Year’s Eve at 4 p.m.

