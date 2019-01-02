Public Hearings Scheduled for Proposed I-69 ORX Route

The Indiana Department of Transportation and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have published the DEIS for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project between Henderson, KY, and Evansville, IN.

The DEIS identifies the Central Alternative as the preferred route for the proposed I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Two public hearings are scheduled for the proposed alternatives. Central Alternative 1A would toll both the I-69 bridge and the remaining US 41 bridge. Central Alternative 1B would toll only the I-69 bridge.

The first hearing is set for Monday, December 7th, 2019, at Henderson Community College from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The second will be at Old National Events Plaza Tuesday night also from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

During each meeting officials will present their current plans. Then they’ll open the floor for public comment.

In the event of inclement weathering, the hearings will be postponed to alternate dates.

The Henderson snow date is Wednesday, January 9th, and the Evansville snow date is Thursday, January 10th.

Any further information about rescheduling will be posted to I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

Comments

comments