Public Hearing Set for Proposed Coal-To-Diesel Plant

A public hearing is set to be held in regards to the draft air permit for the Riverview Energy coal-to-diesel plant.

The facility is being proposed for a site at 4704 East 2000N in Dale.

Citizens will have an opportunity to submit written comments and make statements concerning the draft permit at the planned hearing. Those comments will be available online at the Indiana Environmental Management website.

“Comments that will be most helpful will address the technical or legal basis for the permit conditions, or suggest additional requirements that IDEM could put into the permit to control air pollution,” an IDEM spokesperson said in an emailed response to Herald questions. “IDEM will respond to all comments in writing in the Addendum to the Technical Support Document. It will be included with the final permit decision documents.”

According to IDEM, its Office of Air Quality issues air pollution control permits to sources that emit regulated levels of pollutants to the air.

“Permits require sources to comply with all health-based and technology-based standards established by the U.S. EPA and the Indiana Environmental Rules Board,” according to IDEM. “If an applicant demonstrates that they will be able to comply with all federal and state laws regarding air pollution, IDEM is required by law to issue the air permit.”

Since plans for the proposed coal-to-diesel plant were made public earlier this year, a group of concerned citizens, Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life, have banded together, opposing the plant because of pollution and health reasons.

In response to their opposition, union members and other citizens have voiced support for the project, saying it will create jobs and spur economic development in the area.

The upcoming public hearing has been set for 5:30PM on November 29th at the Southridge High School auditorium in Huntingburg.

