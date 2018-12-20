Public Hearing Set for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

Indiana and Kentucky Department of Transportation officials have already identified the Central Alternative as the preferred route for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project. Now you’ll have a chance to weigh in on the plan.

Project officials are holding a couple public hearing sessions in early 2019. Monday, January 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. project officials will be at Henderson Community College.

A second hearing is planned for Tuesday, January 8th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

Each session includes a presentation and a public comment period.

Information about rescheduling the hearings in event of inclement of weather will be sent to the news media and posted to I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Comments

comments