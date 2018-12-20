44News | Evansville, IN

Public Hearing Set for I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project

December 20th, 2018 Evansville Half Marathon, Henderson County, Indiana, Kentucky

Indiana and Kentucky Department of Transportation officials have already identified the Central Alternative as the preferred route for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project. Now you’ll have a chance to weigh in on the plan.

Project officials are holding a couple public hearing sessions in early 2019. Monday, January 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. project officials will be at Henderson Community College.

A second hearing is planned for Tuesday, January 8th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

Each session includes a presentation and a public comment period.

Information about rescheduling the hearings in event of inclement of weather will be sent to the news media and posted to I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

