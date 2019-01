The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning to meet with the Newburgh community about the intersection of State Road 261 and Fruitwood Lane.

Many people say turning left into and out of that intersection near CVS and Starbucks is just too dangerous. INDOT is now looking at ways to improve the area.

They’ll be holding a public information meeting on January 16th at Castle High School starting at 6 p.m.

Comments

comments