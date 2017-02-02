Home Indiana Public Hearing Held for Indiana Michigan Power Compliance Proposal February 2nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

A public hearing was held giving people a chance to comment on Indiana Michigan Power’s environmental compliance proposal for the Rockport Generating Station.

I&M is looking for approval for a new construction project that would install emission controls at it’s Rockport Facility. The utility says it must install new selective catalytic reduction emission controls on unit 2 of its Rockport facility in order to continue operating the unit beyond 2019.

The rejection of the request would likely cause jobs at Unit 2 to be lost.

“With only one unit you’re looking at half the man power,” said one speaker. “Throughout a years time there may be an outage on unit one there may be an outage on unit 2 well that’s a lot of work that people around here count on.”

Those against the project asked the commission to look at alternative means of energy that would help in the fight against climate chance, while also being a healthier option.

Written comments must be submitted by February 22nd, 2017. For more information visit http://www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm

