Public Hearing Held for Debate on Fracking in White County

White County leads the state in oil production and a Kansas-based oil company has plans to tap into the rich resource. Kansas-based Woolsey Operating Company has applied for a fracking permit, reigning the debate on high volume oil and gas drilling.

Dozens of people packed a church in White County, Illinois for a public hearing on the proposed plans. Fracking was signed into law in 2013, four years later Woolsey is the first to apply for a permit.

Woolsey had to resubmit its application due to discrepancies, including the location of the well.

Most opponents cited environmental reasons for speaking out against the proposed plans, but the application issues conjure other concerns.

Not everyone is against the fracking plans. Many see the drilling proposal as an economic stimulus and added jobs.

No decision was made at the meeting and public comment will remain open for 15 days.

