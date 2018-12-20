Public Hearing to Discuss SR 261 Intersection Safety

The Indiana Department of Transportation officials will discuss plans for the State Road 261 and Fruitwood Lane Intersection in Newburgh, Warrick County near the CVS and Starbucks.

They’re trying to figure out ways to improve the intersection and make it safer. The meeting is set for Wednesday, January 16th at Castle High School at 6 p.m.

There will be a presentation followed by an open house where officials will be available to answer questions.

