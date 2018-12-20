44News | Evansville, IN

Public Hearing to Discuss SR 261 Intersection Safety

Public Hearing to Discuss SR 261 Intersection Safety

December 20th, 2018 Indiana, Newburgh, Warrick County

Facebook Twitter

The Indiana Department of Transportation officials will discuss plans for the State Road 261 and Fruitwood Lane Intersection in Newburgh, Warrick County near the CVS and Starbucks.

They’re trying to figure out ways to improve the intersection and make it safer. The meeting is set for Wednesday, January 16th at Castle High School at 6 p.m.

There will be a presentation followed by an open house where officials will be available to answer questions.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.