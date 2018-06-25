Home Indiana Evansville Public Hearing to Discuss Proposed Water Rate Increase June 25th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Water rates could rise for those living in Evansville. Monday at Bosse High School a public hearing was held by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to discuss increases the city is planning.

City leaders say money from the increase would pay for improvements and maintenance costs. The increases would happen in three phases by the year 2021.

Anyone with questions who wasn’t able to make it to the meeting is asked to write to the office of utility consumer counselor via their website.

Comments

comments