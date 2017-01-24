Public Gets Trained on Life-Saving Antidote

Law enforcement and first responders are trained to use the life-saving antidote Narcan but tonight anyone could get certified to administer the antidote.

A group known as CAGE teamed up with another group called Overdose Lifeline to provide the training. Narcan can neutralize Opioids if someone overdoses, which can save lives.

Narcan is available without a prescription in Indiana thanks to Aaron’s law.

Justin Phillips says, “We passed a law, Aaron’s Law and the Governor signed it in 2015 allowing for the lay public to have Naloxone without a prescription.”

CAGE has been working since 2014 to get more first responders certified to administer Narcan.

