Public Forum For USI Tuition Set For June 17th
The University of Southern Indiana wants to hear from you on a proposed tuition hike.
A public forum is set for June 17th at 1:30 p.m. at the Griffin Center on campus. State law says USI has to set tuition and fees every 2 years once the state adopts a budget and hold a public hearing before any increases are okayed.
This time around, USI has tuition for a full time in-state student at just $7400 for the 2017-18 school year.
That’s up more than $300.