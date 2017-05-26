Home Indiana Evansville Public Forum For USI Tuition Set For June 17th May 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The University of Southern Indiana wants to hear from you on a proposed tuition hike.

A public forum is set for June 17th at 1:30 p.m. at the Griffin Center on campus. State law says USI has to set tuition and fees every 2 years once the state adopts a budget and hold a public hearing before any increases are okayed.

This time around, USI has tuition for a full time in-state student at just $7400 for the 2017-18 school year.

That’s up more than $300.

