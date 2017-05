Home Indiana Public Forum For IU Tuition Set For June 17 May 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana University Board of Trustees will hear from the public on tuition cost and fees for the next two academic years.

The public forum is set for June 17th at IUPUI.

IU President Michael McRobbie is recommending an increase of 1.4% for the 2017-18 academic year for resident undergrad students.

The trustees are expected to vote on the increases immediately after the forum.

