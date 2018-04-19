Home Indiana Public Forum On Proposed Dale Coal Plant To Be Held April 24th April 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Residents in Dale will get a chance to ask questions about a proposed coal plant for Dale. The Spencer County Citizens for Quality of Life will sponsor a forum on the direct coal-hydrogenation plant on April 24th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Some of the speakers at the forum include John Blair, of Valley Watch, Dr. Erin Marchand, of Dale, Rock Emmert, of Ferdinand, and Chuck Botsko, of Gentryville.

Topics will range from environmental and economical impacts of the refinery to health impacts to context of the proposal to water issues involving the refinery.

This forum is open to anyone with questions concerning the plant.

The citizens group has studied the Riverview Energy and KBR permit application with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and will share what they’ve learned with the public.

There will be a question-and-answer-session following the speakers.

