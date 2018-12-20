Home Indiana Evansville Public Education Foundation Announces Les Miserables for 2019 Summer Musical December 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Public Education Foundation has announced Les Miserables will be the 2019 summer musical.

School and theatre leaders met this morning to introduce the directing team and give information regarding the audition process.

The annual musical will be celebrating its 31st year of production and is put on by the Public Education Foundation as well as the EVSC.

Organizers for the musical say they hope that students are excited to overcome the challenge of such large production.

Auditions are set to being in April, 2019 for any students interesting in the production.

