Public Drawing for Ballot Positions in Daviess County

Drawing for Ballot Positions in Daviess County August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

According to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, on August 16th there will be a public drawing for ballot positions.

This drawing will affect Owensboro City Commissioners, Owensboro Public School Board Members, the Whitesville Mayor, and Whitesville City Commissioners.

Members of the community are invited to join officials for the public drawing.

The drawing will happen at 2:00PM in the lobby of the County Courthouse, located at 212 St. Ann Street.

