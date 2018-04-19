Home Indiana Public Defender of Thaddious Rice Request to Leave Case April 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Thaddious Rice, the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s baby, may need a new legal representation. C. Richard Martin was appointed as Rice’s public defender but he’s requesting to be taken off the case. Martin’s reason behind his request is not known.

Rice’s charges stem from an incident that allegedly happened in April 2017 at Andrea Court Apartments in Newburgh. Hospital staff told detectives the baby had abrasions and bruising all over his body, including on his genitals and butt.

Authorities say Rice brought the 10-month-old baby to the emergency room with a traumatic brain injury. Detectives say Rice told them he was carrying the infant in a car seat when he tripped down the stairs.

However detectives say he changed that story, saying he placed the baby in a car seat on the banister and then tripped while checking on the child.

His trial is set for October 16th in Warrick County.

