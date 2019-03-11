Public Defender Appointed for Wife of Slain Firefighter

The wife of a fallen firefighter appeared in court Monday morning facing charges for obstruction of justice and false informing.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was given those charges after police say she deleted a phone call she received prior to calling 911 the night her husband Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside of their home.

She was arrested March 5th on obstruction of justice charges on a $3,000 cash bond. If charged, she is facing six months to two years max.

Court documents say the information was not brought to the attention of investigators during the interview the night of the shooting.

The judge appointed a public defender for Fox-Doerr.

The next court date is set for April 8th.

