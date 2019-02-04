Public Comment on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Has a Few Days Left

Time is running out for the community to comment on the two alternatives for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

The public has been able to voice their opinion on the $1.5 billion projects since December and the last day to make a comment is Friday, February 8th.

Central Alternative 1A and 1B both include closing the US41 southbound bridge and toll the I-69 bridge. 1A also includes a toll on the remaining US41 northbound bridge.

200 public comments have been made so far, including keeping both bridges open but remaining toll-free.

The remaining northbound bridge would be used for two-way local traffic.

I-69 Ohio River Crossing Spokesperson Mindy Peterson says, “If you maintain more than 6 lanes of capacity, you’re adding to the project cost.”

The maintenance cost of two gaining bridges would create an even larger funding gap than the expected $750 million.

Public comments can be made in person at the project office, by mail, or online.

