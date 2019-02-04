Public Comment on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Has a Few Days Left

Public Comment on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Has a Few Days Left

February 4th, 2019 Evansville, Henderson County, Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp

Time is running out for the community to comment on the two alternatives for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project.

The public has been able to voice their opinion on the $1.5 billion projects since December and the last day to make a comment is Friday, February 8th.

Central Alternative 1A and 1B both include closing the US41 southbound bridge and toll the I-69 bridge. 1A also includes a toll on the remaining US41 northbound bridge.

200 public comments have been made so far, including keeping both bridges open but remaining toll-free.

The remaining northbound bridge would be used for two-way local traffic.

I-69 Ohio River Crossing Spokesperson Mindy Peterson says, “If you maintain more than 6 lanes of capacity, you’re adding to the project cost.”

The maintenance cost of two gaining bridges would create an even larger funding gap than the expected $750 million.

Public comments can be made in person at the project office, by mail, or online.

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.