Home Indiana Public Auction to be Held in Gibson County on March 25th March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Gibson County public auction will be held in a couple weeks. Huntsman Auction and Realty will hold an auction for Gibson County surplus items on Saturday, March 25th at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Gibson County Highway Garage at 1791 E. 350S in Princeton.

Hundreds of items are on the auction block, including:

– 2004 Chevy Impala

– 1999 Chevy tandem dump truck

– 1997 Chevy

– Two 1997 Chevy dump trucks with snow plows attached

– 2002 Ford ambulance

– 316 diesel engine

– Lincoln diesel portable arc welder/generator

– John Deere Tractor L120 without deck

– Gradall XL4100 excavator

– 1986 Jon boat

– Trailer

– 20 Horsepower motor

– Enclosed utility trailer

– Bicycles

– Portable air conditioner

– Console gun racks

– Chain saws for parts

– Miscellaneous tires and tractor tires

– Telephone poles

– Chevy fleet side pick-up truck bed

– Federal light bars

– Yard cart

– Black & Decker dual wheel grinder

There will be numerous other things up for auction at this event.

For more information and pictures, visit Huntsman Auction and Realty.

Comments

comments