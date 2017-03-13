44News | Evansville, IN

Public Auction to be Held in Gibson County on March 25th

March 13th, 2017 Indiana

A Gibson County public auction will be held in a couple weeks. Huntsman Auction and Realty will hold an auction for Gibson County surplus items on Saturday, March 25th at 9:30 a.m. It will be held at the Gibson County Highway Garage at 1791 E. 350S in Princeton.

Hundreds of items are on the auction block, including:
– 2004 Chevy Impala
– 1999 Chevy tandem dump truck
– 1997 Chevy
– Two 1997 Chevy dump trucks with snow plows attached
– 2002 Ford ambulance
– 316 diesel engine
– Lincoln diesel portable arc welder/generator
– John Deere Tractor L120 without deck
– Gradall XL4100 excavator
– 1986 Jon boat
– Trailer
– 20 Horsepower motor
– Enclosed utility trailer
– Bicycles
– Portable air conditioner
– Console gun racks
– Chain saws for parts
– Miscellaneous tires and tractor tires
– Telephone poles
– Chevy fleet side pick-up truck bed
– Federal light bars
– Yard cart
– Black & Decker dual wheel grinder

There will be numerous other things up for auction at this event.

For more information and pictures, visit Huntsman Auction and Realty.

